Mesa Air Group recently received notice it is at risk of being de-listed from the US stock exchange due to continued delays in reporting its fiscal fourth-quarter results.

The Phoenix-based parent of Mesa Airlines said on 9 January that the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market issued a 4 January notice saying the company failed to comply with listing rules because it has yet to file a report for the period ending 30 September.

Mesa had originally scheduled its fourth-quarter earnings call for 14 December. On that date, it submitted a notification of late filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which automatically granted the company a 15-day extension.

At the time, the company said it expected to file its results “no later” than the 29 December deadline, and that it would soon announce a new date for its conference call. But that date passed without a fiscal fourth quarter report from Mesa.

“The filing delay is not the result of a forthcoming restatement of the company’s financial statements or any disagreement with the company’s auditors,” Mesa said on 9 January, adding that the notification of potential de-listing from the Nasdaq has “no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company’s common stock”.

The company now has until 4 March to complete the required documentation and regain compliance with the stock exhange’s listing rules. Mesa says it plans to file the form “well in advance of the 60-day notice period and is expected this week to regain compliance with the listing rule”.

Mesa did not immediately respond to a request for comment about its financial situation.

The carrier has been navigating a turbulent period during its transition away from flying on behalf of American Airlines in favour of flying its Bombardier CRJ900s on behalf of United Airlines.

Mesa lost Mesa Air Group lost $47.6 million during its fiscal third quarter – the period ending 30 June – as it struggled to fly enough block hours and also felt squeezed by the industry-wide shortage of qualified pilots.