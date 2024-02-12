Mexican start-up carrier Awesome Cargo is requesting authority to expand its Airbus A330 operations to the USA.

Parent company TM Aerolineas requested a foreign air carrier permit for Awesome Cargo in a 9 February filing with the US Department of Transportation.

It also signals intention to grow the nascent brand. In October, Awesome was granted permission from Mexico’s civil aviation regulator (AFAC) to operate chartered passenger and cargo flights.

In addition to domestic cargo flights, Awesome currently flies to destinations in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. Its operations are based at Mexico CIty’s Felipe Angeles International airport.

The carrier’s plan includes “expansion for charter and itinerary flights to Central and South America” starting in the first quarter. ”Awesome expects to eventually be able to operate to some US airports to support local demand and connectivity with key partners,” it says.

The company is leasing two 13-year-old A330-202s in freighter configurations – both previously operated by former Italian airline Alitalia, according to Cirium fleets data.

Awesome says it is also “considering the possibility” of leasing a pair of Boeing 737-800Fs.

”Our expansion plan is to have the ideal fleet to provide different options to domestic and foreign customers on short, medium and long-haul routes,” the company says on its website.