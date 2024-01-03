Turkish Airlines has secured an air operator’s certificate (AOC) for its low-cost carrier AnadoluJet for when it begins operations as standalone unit under the AJet brand.

AnadoluJet was established by the airline in 2008 but last year Turkish Airlines outlined plans to separate out the company as a wholly-owned subsidiary from this summer.

To support the move, Turkish Airlines has been working on securing a separate AOC for the airline, under which it is being rebranded AJet. In a short statement the company says the country’s aviation regulator granted AJet’s AOC on 2 January.

”AJet is expected to start its operations at the beginning of the summer season in 2024,” the airline says.

Under its long-term growth plans Turkish Airlines aims to more than double AJet’s fleet from 94 at the end of last year to 200 aircraft by 2033. That will include a completely renewed fleet by 2029. These expansion plans envisage the fleet serving an increased network of 80 international destinations by 2033.