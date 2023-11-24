Turkish Airlines has today unveiled new branding for to-be-spun-out low-cost carrier AnadoluJet, which will operate under the AJet Air Transportation name from next summer.

The airline launched the Ankara-based low-cost unit in 2008, initially focused on domestic services in the country and operating out of airports including Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen. AnadoluJet has since grown rapidly, launching international flights in 2020 and its fleet is set to reach 88 by year-end.

Earlier this year Turkish Airlines outlined plans to separate out the company as a wholly-owned subsidiary, branded as AJet.

It has today showcased the new brand at an event at Turkish Technic’s facility at Sabiha Gokcen airport, ahead of its launch at the end of March next year.

Turkish Airlines chairman Ahmet Bolat says: “In line with our goals for the next 10 years, we are proud to have started the establishment process of our AJet. The efforts and dedication we have put in for a long time have paid off, and we will introduce AJet to the skies with the summer schedule at the end of March 2024.

”We fully believe that AJet, with its new name, will become an important part of the low-cost aviation industry on global scale.”