United Airlines has added Rosalind Brewer, former chief executive of retail pharmacy and healthcare company Walgreens Boots Alliance, to its board of directors.

“Roz’s strategic acumen and visionary leadership make her the right addition to our already strong board of directors as we plan for the long-term success of United Airlines,” chief executive Scott Kirby said on 28 February. “Her vast leadership experience, characterised by innovation and digital transformation, have made a lasting impact on some of the world’s leading companies and will be an asset to United.”

Brewer holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Spelman College and continues to serve the college as chair emerita.

As president and CEO of Walgreens, “she shaped the company’s strategic direction and navigated the complexities of the healthcare landscape during the Covid-19 pandemic”, United says. Prior, Brewer was chief operating officer of coffee giant Starbucks and chief executive officer of membership warehouse club Sam’s Club, a division of retailer Walmart.

She is actively involved in various philanthropic endeavours, supporting causes related to education, healthcare and economic empowerment, the airline adds.

“I look forward to collaborating with the board and leadership team as we continue to deliver unparalleled travel experiences for our customers and chart the course for our bright future,” Brewer says.