Qatar Airways expects to have its first three Boeing 777-300s equipped with Starlink’s in-flight connectivity service by the fourth quarter, as it embarks on upgrading its fleet with the technology over the next two years.

The Oneworld carrier last October outlined plans to outfit its fleet with the Starlink solution to enable it to offer complimentary wi-fi access across all classes. It has today during AIX detailed its initial roll-out plans.

”This strategic move solidifies the airline’s commitment to elevating the passenger experience onboard, with plans to progressively extend SpaceX-powered technology across its entire modern fleet within the next two years,” it says.

Qatar Airways group chief executive Badr Mohammed Al-Meer says: “This exciting collaboration with Starlink is a testament to our customer-first mindset and commitment to elevating our passengers’ experience to unprecedented heights, as we continue furthering our innovative offerings to meet and exceed passengers’ expectations throughout their journey with Qatar Airways.”