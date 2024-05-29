Hughes Network Systems has on 29 May during AIX signed an agreement with TCI Aircraft Interiors and satellite specialist Turksat to support the latter two companies provision of in-flight connectivity services to Turkish low-cost carrier AJet.

The two Turkish firms had yesterday during the show announced an agreement whereby TCI and Turksat will provide AJet with onboard connectivity across the carrier’s narrowbody fleet. AJet, the recently rebranded Turkish Airlines low-cost unit, has a fleet of almost 100 narrowbodies.

US-based company Hughes, which operates the JUPITER geostationary (GEO) satellite system, last year announced plans to introduced three direct in-flight connectivity services to the market. It has at this year’s show unveiled its new low earth orbit (LEO) electronically steerable antenna (ESA) service for in-flight connectivity.