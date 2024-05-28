Intelsat has disclosed new deals with Japan Airlines (JAL) for its multi-orbit in-flight connectivity service covering more than 20 Boeing 737 Max jets and with German charter carrier Condor for its Ku-band service on over 40 Airbus narrowbodies.

Notably the JAL commitment will see the new service installed by Boeing in the factory, making JAL one of the first airlines to take delivery of a Boeing aircraft with electronically steered array (ESA) in-flight service ready for immediate passenger use. Intelsat says the first line-fit aircraft is expected to be delivered in 2026.

The Oneworld carrier already has Boeing 737s and 767s in service with Intelsat’s 2Ku connectivity service, while regional unit J-Air is installing the service on its fleet of Embraer 190 regional jets. JAL’s fresh commitment for Intelsat’s multi-orbit connectivity offering makes it one of the first Asia-Pacific carriers to offer multi-orbit service using the company’s new ESA antenna.

Intelsat’s senior vice-president for commercial aviation, Dave Bijur says: “Japan Airlines’ passengers will soon benefit from multi-orbit connectivity that will provide the same fast and dependable internet access they enjoy at home, thanks to wide coverage and low latency.

”JAL was Intelsat’s first non-U.S. commercial aviation customer, and we look forward to continuing to support JAL’s market-leading inflight connectivity service in Japan where their guests enjoy free service.”

Condor meanwhile has just debuted the first of 43 Airbus A320/A321neo aircraft with 2Ku connectivity from the company. The installations are being completed under Airbus’ High-Bandwidth Connectivity Service programme.

“The factory installation means that Condor will be able to get the new Airbus planes in service faster and passengers will enjoy the reliable and proven Intelsat in-flight connectivity,” say Bijur.