Turkish Airlines’ recently spun-out low-cost operator AJet is to add in-flight connectivity under an agreement disclosed during AIX in Hamburg on 28 May.

TCI Aircraft Interiors has signed an agreement with satellite specialist Turkstat to provide the service. The partners says the in-flight connectivity system will deliver high-speed Internet connectivity.

Under the project the service will be implemented across AJet’s entire fleet. AJet, which rebranded from AnadoluJet earlier this year as part of its expansion plans, had a fleet of 98 Airbus and Boeing narrowbodies as of the end of March 2024 and is in the process of expanding its fleet with new-generation aircraft.

”This significant initiative is not only a major step for AJET but also enhances TCI’s and Turkstat’s operational and service capabilities on a global scale,” the partners say.