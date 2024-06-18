Boeing has appointed a financial technology executive and former diplomat to head its operations in Southeast Asia.

Penny Burtt will take on the role effective 3 July, says the company.

She will also be director and chair of Boeing Singapore, and president director of Boeing Indonesia.

Burtt is now head of public policy and government relations Asia-Pacific at Stripe, which provides payments processing software.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Burtt has held several roles, including stints at firms such as Visa and McKinsey & Company. She has also served as a diplomat, and from 2006-2010 Burtt was Australia’s deputy high commissioner in Singapore.

“We are excited to have Penny join Boeing as she brings a strong combination of diplomatic and business skills through her 25 years in the private and public sectors across the region,” says Brendan Nelson, president of Boeing Global.

Burtt succeeds Alex Feldman as Boeing’s Southeast Asia head.