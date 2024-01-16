Boeing has inaugurated a new distribution centre in India, as it eyes continued growth in the Indian airline market.

The 36,000sqft distribution centre is located in Khurja, in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state, says Boeing. It will distribute parts to customers in the region and should improve aircraft utilisation.

“This centre will support the emergent needs of spare parts for Boeing aircraft in India, reducing lead times, improving availability, and supporting the MRO industry here,” says Boeing India president Salil Gupte.

The company first announced the new distribution centre in February 2023, and it shipped its first parts 10 months later.

Other Boeing initiatives in India include a partnership with GMR Aero Technic to set up a freighter conversion line in Hyderabad, and a support centre in Gurgaon.

Cirium fleets data indicates that there are 158 Boeing aircraft in service with Indian airlines. In addition, Indian carriers have orders for 547 Boeing aircraft.