Brazilian airframer Embraer boosted deliveries in 2023 to 181 aircraft, a 13% improvement on the previous year’s delivery number.

The year’s improvement hinged on a fourth quarter surge during which 75 aircraft were delivered, according to Embraer. Still, fourth quarter deliveries fell short of the last quarter of 2022, when Embraer managed to deliver 80 aircraft.

Fourth quarter deliveries comprise 49 business jets, 25 commercial aircraft, and one C-390 tactical transport.

Despite delivery growth in 2023, Embraer has yet to surpass its 2019 deliveries of 198 aircraft. It contends that supply chain delays continued to be a challenge in 2023, affecting deliveries.

For the entire year, Embraer delivered 115 business aircraft (74 Phenoms and 41 Praetors), up from 102 in 2022. Despite the year-on-year improvement, the 115 deliveries for the year fell short of Embraer’s guidance that it would deliver 120-130 business aircraft.

Embraer also missed its guidance for commercial deliveries, with 64 E-Jets delivered against its 2023 guidance of 65-70 aircraft. The year saw Embraer deliver 38 E195-E2s, one E190-E2, and 25 E175s.

The defence business only had two deliveries during the year, a pair of C-390s.

The year saw Embraer’s delivery backlog grow $1.2 to $18.7 billion, its highest level since early 2018.

Embraer also continues to see good demand across all three business segments.

Demand for business aircraft remains strong in both the retail and fleet markets.

Embraer Defence & Security had a good 2023, which included South Korea’s decision to obtain three C-390s, marking the type’s first success in the Asia-Pacific. Austria and the Czech Republic also selected the C-390.

In Commercial Aviation, deliveries of the E195-E2 nearly doubled to 38 aircraft. The year also saw Porter Airlines exercise purchase rights for 25 E195-E2s, adding to 50 firm orders.

Embraer’s Services & Support business also had a good year, with its backlog growing $400 million to $3.1 billion. The backlog includes logistical support and airframe maintenance programmes.