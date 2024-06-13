Indonesian Aerospace has signed a memorandum of understanding with start-up Intercrus Aero Indonesia for potential cooperation on the development of latter’s Sola electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The agreement will also cover the manufacturing, certification and commercialisation of the Intercrus Sola, says Indonesian Aerospace, which is also known as PTDI.

The Sola, which has a fuselage similar to a car chassis, can carry four passengers over a range of 53nm (100km) at a maximum cruising speed of 80kts (150kmh). The company is in final stages of producing its first prototype, says Intercrus founder Jeremy Hasian Saragih.

According to the eVTOL company, the Sola can travel 9-10 times the speed of a car, which it hopes can help tackle traffic congestion problems in major Indonesian cities.

Indonesian Aerospace president director Gita Amperiawan says both companies will form a “joint technical team”, which he believes will help “develop this industrial technology progressively…not only…to meet the needs of civil aviation, logistics and tourism, but also for military and defence needs”.

Neither Intercrus nor Indonesian Aerospace provided a timeline on the programme’s development.

Intercrus is the second known Indonesian company to enter the advanced air mobility sector. In February, FlightGlobal reported that Jakarta-headquartered developer Vela was working on its Alpha ‘lift and cruise’ eVTOL, and hoping to get it certificated by end-2027.