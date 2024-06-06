US aerostructures firm Spirit AeroSystems’ chief financial officer, Mark Suchinski, has stepped down from his post with immediate effect.

Suchinski will be succeeded by Irene Esteves, who has been a director of the company since mid-2015.

Esteves previously served as chief financial officer of Time Warner Cable for two years in 2011-13 and, before then, was chief financial officer of insurance company XL Group.

She has also held board positions with several firms including Timberland, TW Telecom and Level 3 Communications.

Esteves’s appointment is immediate although Suchinski will remain with Spirit AeroSystems for a period to support the transition.

Chief executive Patrick Shanahan describes Suchinski as a “strong leader in critical roles”, adding that he has “greatly contributed to our success”.

It has not elaborated on the reasons for Suchinski’s decision.

His departure comes at a crucial point in Spirit AeroSystems’ corporate development, as the company wrangles with financial pressures and quality-control issues and a potential acquisition by key customer Boeing.