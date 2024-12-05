Rolls-Royce is finally expecting to put an enhanced-performance Trent XWB engine into service on the Airbus A350-900 next year, after securing European certification.

The certification covers the XWB-84EP powerplant as well as the derated XWB-75EP and XWB-79EP, according to documentation from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

EASA says the EP engine variants were certified on 3 December.

Rolls-Royce originally unveiled an EP version of the XWB-84 in 2016, with a launch order from Singapore Airlines. It had intended the EP to enter service towards the end of 2019.

The manufacturer states that the engine’s evolution follows a detailed design process.

“We’ve continued to innovate and make it even better in every way with this new standard,” says Rolls-Royce’s chief engineer for the XWB-84EP, Pete Young.

The company states that advances in aerodynamics and design allow a 1% improvement in fuel efficiency and carbon emission reduction.

Rolls-Royce says EASA certification – for which it applied in September 2018 – is a “big step” towards entry-into-service in 2025.

“Certification is a defining moment for our team,” says Young. “It’s testament to their expertise and dedication, and the culmination of hard work throughout design, development and testing.”

This testing has included exposure to harsh conditions and high-cycle operations to validate its resilience and robustness.

Like their predecessors, the EP variants are approved for extended-range twin operations (ETOPS) of 405min.

Rolls-Royce says maintenance data has been used to improve component durability. The engine can be operated with sustainable aviation fuel blends up to 50%, it adds, and the EP is “ready” for 100% having undergone testing for this increased level.

