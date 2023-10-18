Royal Jordanian Airlines has signed a multi-year contract with Embraer for component MRO support covering its incoming fleet of E2 family regional jets.

The contract, disclosed 17 October, covers the Oneworld carrier’s fleet of eight E190-E2 and E195-E2s. The pool programme contract will cover a wide range of repairable components, says Embraer.

Royal Jordanian in May announced commitments for the eight E2 jets, taken on lease from USA-based lessor Azorra. The first of the eight regional aircraft will enter the fleet in the fourth quarter of this year.

Airline vice chairman and CEO Samer Majali says: “[We] have been working with Embraer on all the supporting functions that go into having a smooth entry into service targeted by the end of this year. Therefore, we see that the pool programme agreement that we signed with Embraer as a natural fit that provides a cost effective and practical parts solution, accompanied with Embraer’s expertise and support.”

Embraer’s parts pool programme supports more than 60 airlines worldwide.