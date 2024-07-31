French aerospace firm Safran has lowered its expectations for CFM International Leap engine production for the full year, after delivering over 120 fewer Leap powerplants in the first half.

Safran says it delivered 664 Leap engines in the six months to 30 June, some 15% down on last year’s interim of 785.

The company attributes the fall to “persisting issues within the supply chain”.

Safran has revised downwards its full-year forecast for Leap deliveries, predicting the figure to be flat or, at most, 5% above last year.

It had previously been expecting a 10-15% increase.

Leap engines are used on the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 Max programmes, as well as the Chinese Comac C919.

Safran’s propulsion division nevertheless achieved a 22% rise in operating income, to €1.28 billion ($1.39 billion), for the first half.

The company says this was the result of “strong” civil aftermarket activity which benefited from higher spares sales for the CFM56 engine.

Civil aftermarket revenues in the propulsion sector increased by nearly 30% over the half – and more than 32% in the second quarter – which Safran also attributes to CFM rate per flight-hour contracts for the Leap.

Safran has hiked its outlook for civil aftermarket revenues for the full year, estimating a “mid-20s” rise compared with the previous forecast of around 20%.