Russia’s Sokol aerostructures facility has finished initial preparations to manufacture the aft fuselage section of Yakovlev MC-21s.

The plant in Nizhny Novgorod will produce the section behind the aft pressure bulkhead, located beneath the vertical fin and mated with the horizontal stabiliser.

United Aircraft says the first stage of preparations for this work has been completed, following a decision two years ago to open a second site to build the section.

It adds that the Sokol site is needed “owing to large loading of other aviation enterprises”.

The plant will initially assemble components for the section received from other manufacturing sites.

But United Aircraft states that, under a second phase, Sokol will transition to a “full cycle” of assembly of the structure, which requires installation of special equipment including automatic riveting systems.

“An important task in preparing for production was to ensure [sufficiently advanced] technology, automation, and accuracy of the assembly tooling,” it says.

It adds that co-ordination of various divisions within the plant have enabled the preparation work to be finished within the scheduled timeframe. “The site is ready for work and is awaiting deliveries of [the aft fuselage section’s] elements for assembly from partners,” says the firm.

Ulyanovsk-based Aviastar also manufactures the section for MC-21s.