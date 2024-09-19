China has kicked off the first phase of a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) trial that will involve the country’s three largest airlines, as it looks to add more partners in 2025.

The ‘Big Three’ – comprising Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines – will operate 12 flights from four Chinese airports using an unspecified SAF mix, with the first phase to run from 19 September to the end of the year, says the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The four airports are: Beijing’s Daxing airport, Chengdu’s Shuangliu airport, as well as Zhengzhou and Ningbo airports. The SAF uplifted from these airports will be produced by state-owned China National Aviation Fuel (CNAF).

The agency adds that the second phase will kick off in 2025, with “more participating units involved”. It did not disclose how many more – or which companies – it was looking to work with.

The rollout comes as the CAAC also forms a SAF industry alliance, involving other state-owned players such as CNAF, Civil Aviation University of China, and the CAAC’s research institute.

CAAC deputy director Han Jun says that while the development of SAF is “being consolidated” in China, it was also “necessary to promote pilot projects” to help achieve its large-scale take-up.

Beijing recently affirmed its commitment to accelerate the development of SAF and other biofuels, amid a slew of multi-million dollar investments into the sector.