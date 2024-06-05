One year after rescuing Frankfurt Hahn airport from insolvency administration, new owner Triwo is highlighting the gradual expansion of its customer airline network.

Hahn was placed in administration in 2021 and, after a failed attempt to sell the facility to an investor the following year, German-based Triwo Group took over Hahn in May 2023.

Triwo has diverse interests, with businesses focused on real estate, automotive testing, and airfields – among them Egelsbach, Zweibrucken and Oberpfaffenhofen.

Hahn’s passenger numbers last year rose 20% to reach 1.67 million, exceeding the pre-pandemic level of just under 1.5 million, although they have yet to return to the 2.6 million recorded in 2015 and 2016.

But the airport’s managing director, Rudiger Franke, says the network has reached 40 destinations.

Ryanair has stationed a third aircraft at Hahn since 31 May, he says, and this has helped lift weekly connections to 122.

The carrier is operating new services to Budapest and the Sardinian city of Alghero, and frequencies have increased on connections to cities including Barcelona, Gerona, Zadar, Catania, Cagliari, Porto and Thessaloniki.

Wizz Air, which serves destinations in southeastern Europe from Hahn, is opening flights to Varna later this year, and expanding capacity on other routes including Tirana, while Air Arabia’s Moroccan division will increase connections to the coastal city of Nador.

Hahn’s operator has also indicated that Croatian carrier Trade Air will serve the route to Pristina in Kosovo from mid-June.

As part of modernisation work, the operator is renovating an apron area over the next few months, during which it will creating six new parking positions for single-aisle jets.

Freight traffic activity at the airport surged during the pandemic, but has since fallen back. Last year Hahn handled 150,000t compared with over 170,000t in 2019.