Australia’s Alliance Aviation has promoted its operations chief Stewart Tully as its new CEO, ending a search of over 18 months.

Tully’s appointment will be effective 1 March, says Alliance. He was the carrier’s chief operating officer for nearly three years.

He is an industry veteran with over 34 years of experience in the aviation sector. Tully joined Alliance in 2015 as its general manager for operations.

The appointment comes more than a year after former Alliance chief Lee Schofield resigned from the airline after seven years at the helm. Following his resignation, Alliance’s managing director Scott McMillan took on the extra role of CEO.

Tully’s appointment now means McMillan will relinquish that portfolio, focusing instead on “company strategy, corporate development and growth”, the airline states.

Separately, Alliance says it will be boosting its board, and is in the process of looking for two directors to join.

“This is the commencement of board renewal which will be managed in an orderly fashion to ensure board stability,” it adds.