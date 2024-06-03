All Nippon Airways (ANA) is in the process of assessing its future widebody and narrowbody needs, as it looks to focus on international expansion in the long term.

Airline president Shinichi Inoue says the airline “has not reached a decision” yet, but also stresses that ANA – traditionally a Boeing operator – will assess Boeing and Airbus options “rationally”.

“We are…in communication with the manufacturers to discuss potential options,” says Inoue, who was speaking at a media briefing at the IATA AGM in Dubai.

He adds that the expansion of its international network is “at the core of our strategy”, noting that ANA “will need to invest in aircraft resources to accommodate this growth”.

The airline has 10 more 787s, as well as 20 737 Max 8s and 18 777-9s on order. ANA has previously disclosed its intent to grow its 787 fleet up to 100 examples. The carrier has 84 Boeing 787s in service, spanning -8s through -10s.

The Star Alliance carrier is due to expand its European network later in the year amid strong travel demand, with the addition of flights to Istanbul, Stockholm and Milan. In the summer ANA is also restoring operations to Munich, Vienna and Paris.

Separately at the briefing, Inoue also reiterated a lower profit forecast for the current financial year, which ends on 31 March 2025, amid an increase in costs, coupled with softening yields.

Echoing the sentiments of other Asian carriers in recent months, Inoue says passenger yields are “settling down” as more capacity returns to market. The airline also expects costs - especially MRO-related expenses - to go up in the year, amid increased maintenance work which it had put off amid the pandemic, as well as the easing of pandemic-based subsidies.

The airline’s parent ANA Holdings reported record profits for the year ended 31 March, with its operating profit doubling year on year to Y208 billion ($1.3 billion).