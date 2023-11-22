Emirates has operated an Airbus A380 partly powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel, claiming to be the first carrier to conduct such a demonstration flight with the double-deck type.

The aircraft departed Dubai on 22 November with one of its four Engine Alliance GP7200 powerplants – as well as its auxiliary power unit – supplied with 4t of HEFA-SPK and HDO-SAK fuel.

HEFA-SPK is sourced from hydro-processed esters and fatty acids while the HDO-SAK is a hydro-deoxygenated synthetic aromatic kerosene.

The drop-in sustainable aviation fuel was supplied to Emirates by specialists Neste and Virent.

Conventional fuel was used to power the A380’s other three engines.

Emirates says demonstration flights can support standardisation, qualification and adoption of 100% sustainable-fuel flights. Carriage of such fuels is currently limited to a 50% blend on commercial services.

“This marks another significant step in validating the use of [sustainable aviation fuel] in one of the engines of the A380,” says Emirates chief operating officer Adel Al Redha.

“The growing global demand for lower-emission jet fuel alternatives is there, and the work of producers and suppliers to commercialise SAF and make it available will be critical in the coming years to help Emirates and the wider industry advance our path to lower carbon emissions.”

Emirates carried out the flight ahead of the opening of the COP28 environmental summit which takes place in Dubai from the end of November.

It has previously conducted a 100% sustainable-fuel demonstration flight, earlier this year, using a Boeing 777-300ER. The type is powered by General Electric GE90 engines.