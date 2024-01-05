Middle Eastern carrier Emirates has indicated plans to return an Airbus A380 to leasing vehicle Doric Nimrod Air Three.

The aircraft (A6-EEK) was originally delivered to the carrier in 2013 and was the subject of a leaseback with lessor Amedeo.

Guernsey-based affiliate Doric Nimrod Air Three, which has four A380s on lease to Emirates, all delivered in 2013.

The lease on A6-EEK – serial number 132 – is due to expire in August next year.

Doric Nimrod Air Three states that Emirates has notified the entity that it will exercise its option to return the aircraft in “half life” condition, supplemented by a cash sum of $12 million which will be additional to the normal compensation arrangements.

It adds that this does not preclude the possibility of lease extension, sale or other options for the aircraft with Emirates or other parties.

Doric Nimrod Air Three’s A380 portfolio also includes serial numbers 133, 134 and 136.

Airbus figures indicate that Dubai-based Emirates still had 120 A380s in its fleet at the end of November last year.