IAG’s planned acquisition of Spanish carrier Air Europa will undergo additional assessment after further commitments were submitted to clear the deal.

The European Commission has advised that it is extending the deadline for examining the proposed tie-up by 10 working days.

IAG had been informed in April that its acquisition of Air Europa could restrict competition, particularly on routes into and out of Spain.

The Commission had required submission of further remedies by 10 June. It extended its assessment deadline on 7 June, stating that additional commitments had been submitted.

Previous commitment offered by IAG in February had been considered insufficient to offset the Commission’s concerns over the acquisition.

It had remarked that certain Spanish domestic routes – notably those without a high-speed rail alternative – as well as routes to Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas could face reduced competition.