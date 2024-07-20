Spanish flag-carrier Iberia has shown off its first Airbus A321XLR carrying the airline’s colours, as the long-range model receives European type certification.

Iberia will be the first operator of the XLR. It is to take delivery of eight aircraft, part of a batch of 14 XLRs ordered in June 2019 and split between the Spanish airline and its IAG sister carrier Aer Lingus.

Its initial aircraft – still to have its CFM International Leap-1A engines fitted – has been painted in a scheme which includes an A321XLR identifier on the forward fuselage.

The airline has given the aircraft the unusual name ‘1927-1939’, the dates of the carrier’s founding and its first international service – to Lisbon – 12 years later.

Iberia is configuring the twinjet 182 seats, including 14 in the business-class cabin.

It will operate the type on services to Boston and Washington, although it is likely to test the XLR by deploying it on shorter sectors for an initial period.

Airbus obtained European Union Aviation Safety Agency type certification for the Leap-powered A321XLR on 18 July.