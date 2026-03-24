India low-cost carrier IndiGo has appointed former Air India Express chief Aloke Singh as its new chief strategy officer, its latest executive reshuffle in recent weeks.

The newly-created role will see Singh lead the carrier’s “long-term strategic planning function”, as well as “drive enterprise-wide transformation initiatives” focused on growth, operational efficiency and competitiveness.

Singh, who will officially join on 6 April, has more than 30 years of industry experience in areas such as strategy, operations and commercial.

He had led Air India Express – the low-cost arm of national carrier Air India – since 2020, before stepping down earlier this year. Singh also held senior leadership positions in other carriers like Air India and Oman Air.

His appointment comes about two weeks after former IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers announced his surprise resignation in the wake of an well-publicised operational meltdown in late 2025.

Airline founder and managing director Rahul Bhatia subsequently to the helm as the airline’s interim CEO, while a search for a new chief takes place.