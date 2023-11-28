Nigerian operator Ibom Air has received its first new Airbus A220-300, one of 10 ordered by the carrier.

Ibom Air has already gained experience with A220s operations after it temporarily leased a pair from EgyptAir in 2021.

It subsequently disclosed an order for 10 of the twinjets during the Dubai air show later that year.

Ibom participated in a delivery ceremony for the first aircraft (5N-CDA) on 24 February at Airbus Canada’s Montreal Mirabel facility.

“The decision to invest in a fleet of highly-efficient brand-new aircraft to power our growth plans underscores our determination to offer no less than world-class airline services to our valued customers,” says Ibom chief executive Mfon Udom.

Udom describes the A220’s introduction as a “game-changing leap forward” for the airline.

The twinjet is powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engines.

Ibom Air, which is wholly-owed by the state government of Akwa Ibom, has a fleet comprising two Airbus A320s – which it wet-leased as bridging capacity while awaiting the A220s – plus five Bombardier CRJ900s.