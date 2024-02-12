Scandinavian long-haul budget carrier Norse Atlantic Airways is to extend subleases on four Boeing 787s in its fleet.

Three of its 787-8s will have their sublease prolonged by up to a year.

These aircraft will return to the Norse operation between the end of March and end of May 2025, the airline states.

Norse is also extending the sublease on a 787-9 by two months, with the jet being redelivered in early May this year.

Aircraft being returned from sublease will be deployed on the carrier’s summer 2024 network.

Norse currently has 10 787s flying with its Scandinavian and UK divisions but will have 12 available for the peak season.

While the airline has not specifically identified the airframes involved, Spanish carrier Air Europa has five Norse 787s on sublease.

These comprise three 787-8s – serial numbers 35310, 35313 and 35314 – and two 787-9s, numbers 38779 and 38784.

Norse chief executive Bjorn Tore Larsen says the extension agreement provides an opportunity to “increase secured total cash profit”.

“Our strategy is to grow at a steady pace in line with market demand,” he adds. Norse will gradually rebuild its capacity and plans to be flying all 15 of its 787s in 2025.