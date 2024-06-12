Australia’s Regional Express (Rex) has promoted its operating chief to lead the airline, as current executive chair Lim Kim Hai steps down.

The leadership change, which took place on 5 June, sees Neville Howell appointed as chief executive for a two-year stint. Howell is an airline veteran, having been with the company since its inception in 2002, as well as with its predecessor Hazelton Airlines.

Lim, the airline’s executive chairman since 2003, will step down from his role and remain as non-executive director. Rex notes that Lim remains a “significant shareholder” of the company.

John Sharp, who is Rex’s deputy chairman, has been appointed non-executive chairman effective 5 June.

“Both Neville Howell and John Sharp bring a great depth of experience to the roles to which they have been appointed. All other members of the Rex board and management team remain in their current roles and will continue to provide valuable support to Mr Howell, Mr Sharp and the Rex business,” the carrier states.