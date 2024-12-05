South African Airways has amended its schedule following the decision by cockpit crews to embark on industrial action from 5 December.

It has published timetable changes for services between Johannesburg and Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth, as well as the Namibian capital Windhoek and Port Louis in Mauritius.

SAA says the changes follow the decision to strike by pilots affiliated to the cockpit union SAAPA and the associated National Transport Movement.

Interim chief executive John Lamola says the situation is “regrettable”.

“We are committed to ensuring that all passengers reach their destinations, despite the challenges posed by a limited schedule and necessary re-accommodations on other airlines,” he adds.

The carrier states that the industrial action is the result of a “deadlock” in salary negotiations and it has been “compelled to implement contingency measures”.

Only flights operated by SAA are affected.

“All flights operated on partner airlines, including codeshare partners and Star Alliance partner airlines, will not be affected,” the carrier states.