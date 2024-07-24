UK cargo carrier One Air is aiming to double its fleet to four aircraft by the end of next year, as it prepares to introduce another Boeing 747 freighter before September.

The airline, which has two 747-400Fs, has been operating for a year, having conducted its initial flight – from London Heathrow to Shandong – on 24 July 2023.

It has operated services to 28 airports, and chosen to capitalise on slot flexibility and night-flight opportunities by switching its base to East Midlands airport.

“Our first 12 months have seen steady growth as we lay the foundations for our long-term ambitions,” says One Air chief operating officer Chris Hope.

He says the third aircraft – another -400F – will “expand our offerings”, and that the airline hopes to double the current fleet, to four, by the end of 2025, based on “promising growth opportunities”.

One Air has expanded to employ more than 115 personnel in its first year, during which the carrier transported 17 million tonnes of freight.