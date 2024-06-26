Vietnam Airlines has rebooted its Pacific Airlines unit following three months of inactivity.

Pacific Airlines has recommenced services with a trio of Airbus A321s flying on domestic routes, according to Vietnam Airlines.

Vietnam Airlines says the relaunch follows an extensive restructuring, as well as an apparent change in its business model.

The carrier ceased operations in March. According to a report by Vietnam’s VnExpress news outlet, the airline – formerly an A320 operator - had handed back all of its leased aircraft.

The Vietnam Airlines statement indicates that two of Pacific’s A321s have 203 seats, with 195 in economy and eight in business class, while the other has 184 seats, with 168 in economy and 16 in business class.

This suggests that the three aircraft are from the Vietnam Airlines fleet, as Cirium fleets data indicates that the carrier has A321s with both of these layouts.

Moreover, Pacific Airlines, which formerly operated as a low-cost carrier, will now operate under a full-service model.

“The most notable change is that Pacific Airlines will provide Business and Economy class services with meal and baggage standards included in the flight ticket similar to Vietnam Airlines,” says Vietnam Airlines.

In addition, Pacific Airlines will now offer inflight entertainment, and passengers will earn mileage on Vietnam Airlines.

Pacific Airlines is 98% owned by Vietnam Airlines. Australia’s Jetstar formerly held a 30% stake – while it operated as Jetstar Pacific Airlines – but exited the carrier in 2020, setting the stage for its rebranding.

FlightGlobal understands that before ceasing operations in March that Pacific Airlines was in extreme financial difficulty and was well behind on lease payments.