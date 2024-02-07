Japan’s Marubeni Aerospace and ShinMaywa have teamed up to establish a new business jet MRO company at Central Japan International Airport in Nagoya.

The new company is called JAMS and will commence operations in April 2024, say Marubeni and ShinMaywa in a joint statement.

The companies observe that business aviation growth in Japan is strong, with the number of arrivals and departures growing.

“JAMS will provide maintenance services for a wide range of aircraft types, aiming to become one of the largest maintenance companies specializing in business jets in Japan,” say the companies.

“They will achieve this by leveraging the strengths of both the Marubeni Group’s networks in business aviation and ShinMaywa’s experience in aircraft maintenance.”

Both Marubeni and ShinMaywa have extensive experience in aerospace.

Marubeni is involved in leasing, parts trading, ground handling, MRO, and other services.

ShinMaywa is a major supplier to companies such as Boeing and Bombardier, and also produces the US-2 amphibian for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

“Through JAMS, Marubeni and ShinMaywa will create the framework to cater to a wide range of market needs by establishing systems to enable business jet users to benefit from an extensive lineup of high standard services as well as develop existing and potential demand and increase maintenance bases on an ongoing basis,” add the companies.