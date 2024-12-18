Cargo specialist Challenge Group has introduced another Boeing 747-400 freighter, which is being placed with its Belgian division.

Challenge Group states that the addition brings its overall fleet to six 747-400Fs plus four 767-300Fs.

Chief commercial officer Or Zak says the expansion is a “pivotal step” in its fleet strategy.

“It reinforces our ability to respond to the evolving demands of air freight capacity while expanding our capability to serve new markets,” he says.

The company says its fleet has trebled in size over the last three years.

Challenge Group indicates that the latest aircraft (OE-LRI) is an ex-China Airlines airframe, powered by GE Aerospace CF6 engines.

“This aircraft exemplifies our commitment to operational flexibility and providing additional solutions for our customers,” says Zak.

Challenge Group has airline operations in Belgium, Israel and Malta.

It says the additional capacity will enable it to meet increasing demand for e-commerce from China, as well as African perishable goods transport.