Cargo specialist Challenge Group has completed its Boeing 767-300 conversion programme, with four modified aircraft having been introduced to its fleet.

This additional capacity, it states, has enabled the company to open a new Indian service to Delhi, supplementing its operation to Mumbai.

Challenge Group has three airline operations – in Israel, Belgium and Malta – comprising a total of 10 aircraft.

It says the latest additions are the freighters 9H-CAD and 9H-CAH, both on the Maltese register.

The two aircraft, converted to 767-300BDSFs, are each Pratt & Whitney PW4000-powered airframes.

Challenge Group also has another Maltese cargo 767 (9H-CAC) – fitted with GE Aerospace CF6 engines – as well as the Israeli-registered 4X-IAJ, which has PW4000s.

Each aircraft has a payload capability of around 52t.

“Their versatility and fuel efficiency empower us to increase flight frequencies, enhance flexibility for charter operations, and explore new market opportunities,” says chief commercial officer Or Zak.

“These aircraft will help meet the rising demand for complex verticals and e-commerce.”

Challenge Group adds that completion of the 767 conversions allows it to free Boeing 747-400F capacity for long-haul expansion.