- News
UK regional Loganair narrows full-year loss
Scottish regional carrier Loganair’s turnover for the 12 months to 31 March more than halved to £81 million ($110 million) compared with the previous year, but the airline has credited its adaptability amid the Covid-19 pandemic with helping it reduce its full-year pre-tax loss.
- News
Indonesian lawmakers debate future of Garuda
Indonesian lawmakers are divided over whether to resort to folding flag carrier Garuda Indonesia should ongoing restructuring negotiations fall through.
- News
ACI Europe: Higher airport charges a ‘reality check’
Airports association ACI Europe has argued that an increase in airport fees for airlines is a natural consequence of Covid-19 because members have been starved of revenues or government assistance amid the crisis.
- News
Heathrow does not expect full traffic recovery until 2026
London Heathrow airport does not expect passenger traffic to recover fully until 2026, and is complaining that recent proposals to allow it to increase charges “do not go far enough”.
- News
HNA Group creditors approve restructuring plans
Creditors to HNA Group have voted to approve four plans relating to its restructuring, according to a 23 October WeChat post published by the Chinese conglomerate.
- News
Thailand to expand quarantine-free travel from November
Thailand will widen the scope of its 1 November international tourism reopening to 46 low-risk countries, up from 10 countries as previously announced.
- Interview
IAE chief sees turnaround in V2500 shop visits
International Aero Engines president Earl Exum is optimistic that a turning point in engine overhauls has been reached after airlines cut back shop visits amid the crisis.
- News
KLM restores pre-Covid network
KLM has restarted flights to almost its entire pre-Covid network, with only one destination excepted.
- News
JD Logistics expects over 100 aircraft by 2030 for cargo carrier
China’s JD Logistics foresees its newly formed cargo airline having at least 100 leased or owned aircraft in its fleet by 2030, the company’s chief executive has told Bloomberg TV.
- News
SAS chief sounds warning on ‘wall of debt’ facing airline industry
The airline industry is “not out of the woods yet”, SAS chief executive Anko van der Werff has cautioned, as companies face the prospect of managing huge debt burdens built-up through Covid-19.
- News
Air Madagascar placed under court restructuring
Air Madagascar has been placed under a court-appointed restructuring process, the Indian Ocean island nation’s government has disclosed.
- News
Indonesia reopens Bali despite lack of international traffic
Indonesia has reopened quarantine-free travel to Bali from a select number of countries as planned, despite the lack of scheduled international flights to the holiday island.
- Analysis
Hong Kong lags Singapore in travel reopening
Two typhoons that have hit Hong Kong over the past four days have caused flights to be cancelled and delayed, but their impact has been a drop in the ocean compared to the more than 18 months of disruption caused by Covid-19-related travel restrictions.
- News
Gol foresees 50% drop in third-quarter revenue versus 2019 level
Brazilian low-cost carrier Gol expects to report third-quarter net operating revenue down 50% from the same period of pre-pandemic 2019.
- News
Indian start-up Akasa Air plans to launch flights next summer
Indian start-up Akasa Air has received a no-objection certificate from the country’s civil aviation ministry and plans to start flying in summer 2022.
- News
Heathrow recovery lags European rivals
London Heathrow Airport has posted data for September which shows a weaker recovery than its continental rivals, with passenger numbers below 40% of their pre-pandemic levels.
- Analysis
How the crisis tested airline-lessor relationships
When the Covid-19 pandemic devastated global passenger demand in early 2020, it set off a wave of rent deferral and restructuring requests from airlines to their lessors and asset managers.
- News
Air Belgium takes delivery of first Airbus A330-900
Air Belgium has taken delivery of the first of two Airbus A330-900s that will be used to replace A340s in its fleet.
- News
Spirit agrees to lease 20 A320neos from AerCap
AerCap has signed agreements to lease 20 new Airbus A320neo aircraft to US carrier Spirit Airlines.
- News
Air Europa would be ‘able to continue’ without IAG investment
Air Europa remains confident that IAG can close its acquisition of the company within the agreed timeframe, but the Spanish carrier could continue to operate should the deal fail to complete, its aircraft fleet manager Xisca Mateu Brunet has indicated.