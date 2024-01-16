Airbus Helicopters is to expand its unmanned air systems (UAS) portfolio with the acquisition of US firm Aerovel and its Flexrotor product.

Subject to regulatory approval, the deal is expected to close later this year, the airframer says. No details of the purchase price have been disclosed.

A small tactical UAS, the Flexrotor is designed to perform intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions at sea and over land.

Capable of vertical take-off and landing operations through its tail-sitter configuration, the Flexrotor has a maximum launch weight of 25kg (55lb) and boasts an endurance of 11-14h in a typical configuration. Multiple sensor payloads can be integrated, depending on customer requirements.

Power comes from a 28cc two-stroke engine and the UAS is available with two different rotor designs: a standard 1.8m (5ft 8in)-diameter version or one with a 2.2m-diameter for “hot/high/heavy” operations.

Roll control in wing-borne flight is provided by wing-tip-mounted thrusters.

Airbus Helicopters sees value in the acquisition beyond the addition of a new product to its range, says chief executive Bruno Even.

“Aerovel’s expertise in autonomous flight technology will undoubtedly complement our UAS development with the VSR700, as well as the work that we have been doing to develop interoperability,” he says.

Based in Bingen, Washington, Aerovel will remain a US-owned company and continue collaboration with the country’s Department of Defense under the airframer’s existing security clearance.