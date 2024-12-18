Major western aerospace companies see potential to sell military aircraft and helicopters in Vietnam.

Companies such as Airbus Defence & Space, Boeing, Embraer, and Lockheed Martin plan to attend this week’s Vietnam International Defence Expo, which is taking place from 19-22 December.

Their presence at the show, the second iteration of the event, comes as the Southeast Asian nation looks to bolster defence capabilities in an increasingly dangerous region.

Owing to its historical ties to Moscow, Hanoi has traditionally operated Russian military aircraft. In recent years, however, it has signalled a willingness to look beyond Russian equipment.

FlightGlobal’s 2025 World Air Forces directory suggests that Vietnam’s air force is comprised mainly of ageing Russian types. Fixed-wing combat aircraft comprise 41 Sukhoi Su-27/30s – with an additional five Su-27s serving as trainers – complemented by 32 obsolescent Su-22s.

It has been long rumoured that Vietnam aims to invest in a new combat type, with the Su-35 sometimes mentioned as a possible candidate.

FlightGlobal also understands that there is a desire for additional tactical transports. Despite the country’s vast geography along the South China Sea littoral, the Vietnamese air force has just six tactical transports: three Airbus Defence & Space C295s and three Indonesian-built NC212is.

The vast majority of its helicopters are Russian Helicopters Mil Mi-8/17s, of which it operates 89.

The most modern aircraft in the Vietnamese air force fleet are five freshly arrived Textron Beechcraft T-6C Texan II basic trainers. Vietnam is awaiting seven additional examples.

Airbus says it wants to be a significant player in Vietnam’s defence sector and will promote further C295 sales at the Hanoi show.

“Airbus has also played a crucial role in developing domestic expertise in C295 operations and maintenance, helping to boost readiness and reduce reliance on external support,” says the company.

“This partnership ensures that the C295 fleet is locally sustained, providing rapid response capabilities and reinforcing Vietnam’s long-term defence objectives.”

Airbus Helicopters will promote its H225M and H145 helicopters, as well as the Flexrotor unmanned air vehicle, which it says is particularly suitable for the Vietnamese navy and coast guard.

Boeing will promote helicopters and unmanned systems, namely the CH-47 Chinook and MH-139 Grey Wolf, which is based on the Leonardo Helicopters AW139.

Its Insitu unit will promote the ScanEagle UAV, a system that Vietnam has experience with under the auspices of the US government’s Maritime Security Initiative, which provided six examples to Hanoi.

“Boeing’s presence at the Vietnam International Defence Expo is an exciting step forward in our growing partnership with the government,” says Boeing Vietnam managing director Michael Nguyen.

“For the first time in Vietnam, Boeing will be displaying a wide range of leading defence and security capabilities that can also provide humanitarian assistance during times of trouble.”

Underlining Vietnam’s tactical airlift needs, Embraer will promote the C-390.

“Vietnam is a key market for Embraer, and we are committed to contributing to the development of the country’s aerospace and defence industry,” says Bosco da Costa Junior, chief executive of Embraer Defense & Security.

“We look forward to exploring ways to further collaborate and promote technological advancement,” says Embraer, which will also promote the A-29 Super Tucano light-attack aircraft.

Lockheed Martin, which produces the C-130J, will also be at the show.

“We are participating in the Vietnam International Defence Expo to enhance ongoing support for the security and peace in the Indo-Pacific, and further expand our global partnerships including efforts to improve defence industrial base resilience,” says the US company.

According to the show organiser, the US Air Force will display a C-130 and a pair of Fairchild Republic A-10 attack aircraft in the show’s static area.

Other international defence aerospace companies that will appear at the show include BAE Systems, EDGE, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indonesian Aerospace, L3Harris, Leonardo, Rafael, and Turkish Aerospace.

Russia will also have a large presence in Hanoi. This includes Rosoboronexport, which oversees the export of Russian military products.