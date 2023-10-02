Poland’s first of two Saab 340 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft was unveiled for the customer at the Swedish airframer’s Linkoping site on 29 September.

“We are proud to be quickly progressing towards the delivery of this airborne early warning system to the Polish armed forces,” says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s Surveillance business area.

Warsaw announced its acquisition of the Saab Erieye surveillance radar-equipped twin-turboprops in July 2023. Saab at the time said deliveries will be completed during 2025 under the deal, which it values at SKr600 million ($54.5 million).

“The solution will provide Poland’s armed forces with a national asset to reinforce territorial integrity and national security,” says Saab.

An image released by the company shows the lead aircraft already in its Polish air force markings, and with the registration 3401.

The two airframes involved in the transaction will be entering service with their third operator nation. Originally fielded by the Swedish air force, they were subsequently operated by the United Arab Emirates, prior to its acquisition of Saab’s Bombardier Global 6000-based GlobalEye platform.

Cirium fleets data shows that the GE Aerospace CT7-powered Saab 340Bs originally entered use in 1997 and 1998.

Sweden’s air force still operates a pair of AEW-roled Saab 340s, with Thailand also having two examples in active use.