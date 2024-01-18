Leonardo has added Tanzania to its list of buyers for the C-27J Spartan, with the African nation to acquire two of the tactical transports under a contract announced on 9 January.

“The C-27Js will be operated for carrying out humanitarian missions, search and rescue and firefighting operations on Mount Kilimanjaro and in the East Africa region,” the Italian airframer says.

Cirium data indicates that the airlifters are due to be delivered to Tanzania in June and December 2025.

Leonardo has enjoyed multiple sales of the C-27J to African air forces, with current users of the type being Chad, Kenya, Morocco and Zambia.

Meanwhile, the airframer in December 2023 announced that the global fleet of C-27Js had passed 250,000 operational flying hours.

“Chosen by military operators in 17 countries worldwide, the C-27J has been deployed since its entry into service into the most challenging terrains, environmental and operating contexts, from the Andes to Afghanistan,” it says.