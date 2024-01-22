The United Arab Emirates has awarded Saab a three-year contract to support operations with its air force’s growing fleet of GlobalEye surveillance aircraft.

Announcing the approximately $190 million deal on 22 January, the Swedish company says the arrangement will run until 2026.

“The contract includes maintenance and logistics support, as well as training services,” it says.

Saab describes its GlobalEye as an “advanced multi-domain airborne early warning and control solution with an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land”.

The UAE air force was the launch customer for the system, initially ordering three of the Bombardier Global 6000-based aircraft. It subsequently upped its commitment to five examples.

Three GlobalEyes have been handed over so far, with the UAE’s remaining two aircraft both due to be handed over during 2024. The first of those aircraft made its debut flight in modified guise from Saab’s Linkoping site in April 2023, at the start of a flight-test phase.

“This agreement solidifies Saab’s role in ensuring that GlobalEye remains mission-ready,” says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s surveillance business area. “We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with the UAE Air Force and Air Defence and providing long-term local support,” he adds.

Saab also is under contract to convert two of the long-range Global 6000 business jets to the GlobalEye standard for Sweden. Deliveries will commence in 2027.