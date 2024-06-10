The US government has cleared the potential sale of air-to-air missiles to Denmark, and spare parts for the Lockheed Martin F-16 to Taiwan.

The potential Denmark package follows a request from Copenhagen to buy 84 Raytheon AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs), according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency in a 7 June notification.

The AMRAAM package, estimated at $216 million, includes other equipment, services, and training consistent with the weapons.

“The proposed sale will improve Denmark’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring it has modern, capable air-to-air munitions,” says the DSCA.

“The sale will further advance the already high level of Danish Air Force interoperability with U.S. Joint Forces and other regional and NATO forces. Denmark already has AMRAAM in its inventory and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles into its armed forces.”

Separately, the DSCA issued a pair of approvals covering spare parts for Taiwan’s fleet of F-16s, following requests from Taipei.

One approval covers a potential sale of “standard spare and repair parts” and is valued at $220 million. The other potential sale is valued at $80 million and covers “non-standard spare and repair parts.”

The DSCA notifications do not provide details about specific spare parts.