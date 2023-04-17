Enterprise Ireland
Enterprise Ireland is Ireland’s national export agency. With over 30 offices worldwide, our local sectoral specialists work with customers to understand their unique challenges and match them with Irish suppliers that can deliver leading edge products and services
Our goal is to simplify and enhance the purchase process for customers and build successful, long-term business relationships between international companies and Irish suppliers.
- Paid content
What does the future of the aviation industry look like?
Enterprise Ireland and IATA present the Air Transport and Market Trends & Outlook Report for the Middle East and Africa, providing valuable, data-driven insight into the aviation industry. This report examines the impact of the pandemic on the global air transport industry and takes a closer look at the developments in the Middle East and Africa regions. Having come through one of the most turbulent years in the history of aviation, the industry globally is now beginning to get a glimpse of the horizon. International travel continues to be a challenge in 2021, but domestic passenger traffic is set to see an early recovery. The remainder of 2021 should remain positive for air cargo, as rebounding economies and inventory restocking drive growth. Download our report today to get a closer look at the medium and long term forecasting of air-travel.