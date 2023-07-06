Icelandair has firmed its April preliminary commitment for up to 25 Airbus A321XLRs, while separately leasing four A321LRs from SMBC Aviation Capital.

The firm portion of the order, Icelandair’s first for Airbus aircraft, covers 13 A321XLRs. Deliveries begin in 2029.

It has also secured purchase rights on a dozen more of the jets.

Icelandair chief executive Bogi Nils Bogason says: “The efficient A321XLR aircraft will further strengthen our business model, increase our flexibility and provide opportunities for future growth, as well as further support our sustainability efforts.

”The first aircraft is scheduled for delivery in 2029 but we plan to have four Airbus aircraft in operation before summer of 2025 and have now secured the lease of new A321LR aircraft with our long-term partner SMBC Aviation Capital.”

Icelandair is currently a predominantly Boeing operator. The airline has so far taken delivery of 18 of 20 Boeing 737 Max jets, Cirium fleets data shows. It also flies Boeing 757 and 767s, as well as De Havilland Canada Dash 8 turboprops.