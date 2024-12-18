As we near the rapid completion of yet another year, it’s time for some welcome relief: the soothing challenge of our fiendish festive quiz (available to download via the file below). If you have meticulously read your issues of Flight International, you should be prepared for your annual check-ride through aviation’s biggest stories, oddest occurrences and not-so general knowledge.

The FlightGlobal team has prepared 50 multiple-choice questions: your quest is to get at least 35 right and gain the revered status of ‘Total Aviation Person’. Plus, can you identify the types in our picture puzzler?

Uncle Roger has checked our work (and of course scored full marks) – you’ll find his answers on the final page. But any cheating and it’ll be perimeter-watch duties until 2026!