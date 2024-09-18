Airbus Helicopters is not on the verge of a new programme launch despite the recent announcement it was exploring clean-sheet engine developments with GE Aerospace, according to the airframer’s chief executive.

Detailing the previously undisclosed collaboration on 24 July, GE announced the “successful completion of the first stage of [its] global research” with the manufacturer, which is “aimed at developing a revolutionary next-generation helicopter propulsion system”.

But Airbus Helicopters chief executive Bruno Even, speaking at the opening of its new UK headquarters at Oxford airport on 13 September, cautioned against expectations of an imminent launch.

The pact with GE is “all about innovation, all about research and technology”, he says, describing the process as being “on the first step”.

Key goals for any future helicopter engine will be to achieve significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions over current powerplant options, he says.

And while GE has traditionally only made engines for heavy helicopters, Even suggests the study has broader applications.

“When you work in R&T and innovation you don’t specifically target one type of helicopter. First of all, it’s about technology – in this case [targeting] CO2 reduction; it doesn’t specifically target one programme,” he says.

Even points out that Airbus Helicopters is already working with rival propulsion suppliers Safran Helicopter Engines and Pratt & Whitney Canada on decarbonisation initiatives focused on the aiframer’s demonstrator fleet.

“We work with all partners to prepare the next generation of helicopters,” he says.

But with GE engines not currently featured on those demonstrators, could the study work open the way for its future participation? “Why not, one day,” says Even.

He is also circumspect about whether the work with GE has moved to a second stage, saying, somewhat cryptically: “Let’s first focus on the first phase.”

Any engine developed would be for both civil and military applications, and would need to be free of export restrictions, he says.

GE does not supply engines for any of Airbus Helicopters’ current models, although the CT7 is an option on the NH90 military rotorcraft it produces alongside Leonardo Helicopters and GKN/Fokker as part of the NH Industries consortium.