Belgium has ordered up to 20 Airbus Helicopters H145Ms for its army and national police, becoming the latest customer for the popular light-twin.

Placed via the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, the deal comprises 15 firm orders for the army and two firm plus three options for the Police Federale.

The commitment follows cabinet approval for the acquisition obtained on 31 May.

No delivery timeline or contract value were disclosed, however.

“We are proud that Belgium is joining the growing community of H145M users,” says Bruno Even, chief executive of Airbus Helicopters.

“In Europe, the robust multi-role helicopter is becoming the reference for tactical airlift capability, special operations, and medical evacuation missions. We are sure that the H145M will quickly become a key asset to the Belgian defence and security portfolio.”

The H145M was the airframer’s standout performer in 2023, receiving a total of 186 gross orders, including a 62-unit deal from the German armed forces and 42-helicopter sale to France for the Securite Civile agency and Gendarmerie Nationale.

Elsewhere in Europe, customers include Cyprus, Hungary, Luxembourg and Serbia.