Germany is to acquire up to 82 Airbus Helicopters H145M light-twins following approval from the nation’s parliament for the deal.

By far and away the largest commitment for the H145M – which comprises 62 firm orders and 20 options – the rotorcraft purchased through the light attack helicopter (LKH) programme will be operated by both the German army and air force.

Berlin sees the H145M as a “bridge solution” in the “light attack” role as a replacement for the army’s fleet of heavier Tiger attack helicopters, states the BAAINBw federal procurement office.

Germany had initially expressed interest in participating in the Tiger MkIII upgrade programme alongside France and Spain but never formally joined the effort, leaving a long-term question over its attack helicopter fleet.

Although the baseline H145M is not armed, all can be equipped with the Airbus Helicopters HForce modular weapons system allowing the integration of guided and unguided rockets and missiles, plus targeting sensors.

All Germany’s helicopters have fixed provisions to add HForce and it has ordered an undisclosed number of HForce systems for the LKH fleet.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin next year and run until 2028.

“We will ensure that the Bundeswehr receives the helicopters in accordance with the very ambitious schedule which includes first deliveries in 2024, less than a year after contract signature,” says Airbus Helicopters chief executive Bruno Even.

H145M programme head Constance Pinsdorf told reporters in late November that assembly of helicopters for uncontracted customers was already under way at the airframer’s Donauworth production site to meet expedited delivery schedules.

Berlin will also be the first customer to receive H145Ms with an enhanced mission management system which includes the options for future capabilities including manned-unmanned teaming.

Germany already operates 16 H145Ms in the special forces support role, while eight examples of the civil variant are flown by the army for search and rescue missions.

Covered by a framework agreement between the federal procurement office and Airbus Helicopters, the acquisition also includes services and support, eight simulators, training and spare parts.