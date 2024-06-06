Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior has ordered up to 44 Airbus Helicopters H225s for the Bundespolizei – a record commitment for the heavy-twin.

Comprising 38 firm orders and six options, the ministry values the agreement at €1.9 billion ($2 billion), also including spare parts and training. Deliveries of the new Super Pumas are scheduled to begin in 2029 and will run until 2035.

The new H225s will replace the Bundespolizei’s current fleet of 19 H155s and 19 AS332s – an older Super Puma variant – which have been in service for an average of 30 years, the ministry says.

To be deployed on law enforcement and homeland security missions – including special forces transport – the H225s will also be used for disaster-relief operations.

“I would like to thank Germany for its continued and renewed trust in our helicopters and in particular in our H225 family. We’re proud that our H225 will contribute to the security of Germany and help its citizens in need,” says Bruno Even, chief executive of Airbus Helicopters.